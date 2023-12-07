WhichCar
2007 Hyundai Accent A-League Mc 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2007 Hyundai Accent A-League Mc 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Accent A-League. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4045 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1228 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
VIN Number Kmhcm31Cr6U123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea