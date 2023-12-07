Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Elantra Elite 2.0 Hvt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Hyundai Elantra Elite 2.0 Hvt Xd 05 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4525 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1243 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|453 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhdn51Dr5U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $225