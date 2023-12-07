WhichCar
2007 Hyundai Getz Sx Tb Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2007 Hyundai Getz Sx Tb Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Getz Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 3825 mm
Width 1665 mm
Kerb Weight 1107 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1535 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 144 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhbt51Dr6U123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea