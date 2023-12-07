WhichCar
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi (4X4) Cm My07 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi (4X4) Cm My07 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1795 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1941 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 6 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kmhsh81Wr6U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

