WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Santa Fe
  4. Sx (4X4)

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Sx (4X4) Cm My07 Upgrade 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Sx (4X4) Cm My07 Upgrade 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Sx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Santa Fe News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1619 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1795 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 256 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 248 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhsh81Dr5U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs

Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,000
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,500
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,795