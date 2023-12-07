Specifications for the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Sx Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Sx Crdi (4X4) Cm My07 Upgrade 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1795 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1893 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|198 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|343 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|6 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kmhsg81Wr6U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
