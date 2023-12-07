Specifications for the 2007 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Kj My05 Upgrade 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2647 mm
|Height
|1819 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1824 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1962 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2563 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|522 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J#Gm485*5W100003
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $525
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $875
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $1,800