Specifications for the 2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 S My06 Upgrade 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1882 mm
|Length
|4835 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2363 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|817 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|445 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallaaa175A000001
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $3,450
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,050
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Third Row Seats - $3,350