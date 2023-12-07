Specifications for the 2007 Land Rover Freelander Hse (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Land Rover Freelander Hse (4X4) 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2557 mm
|Height
|1708 mm
|Length
|4437 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1688 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|6.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trapezodial Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallnabe71A612345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,500