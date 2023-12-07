WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Freelander
  4. Se Td4 (4X4)

2007 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4) My04 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2007 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4) My04 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2007 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2557 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 4437 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1688 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 340 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 6.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Trapezodial Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sallnabe71A612345
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured United Kingdom