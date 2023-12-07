WhichCar
2007 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde W169 07 Upgrade 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2007 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde W169 07 Upgrade 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2568 mm
Height 1593 mm
Length 3838 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Wdd1690322J000012
Country Manufactured Germany