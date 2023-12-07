WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C200
  4. Kompressor Elegance

2007 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance W204 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance W204 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1441 mm
Length 4581 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2040412A000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $100,000
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $76,800
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $89,700
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,900