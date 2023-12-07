Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C230 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mercedes-Benz C230 Elegance W203 My07 Upgrade 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1476 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4526 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2015 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wd%2030522#000111
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $12,800
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,340
- Leather Trim Special - $3,930
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Satellite Navigation - $6,850
- Sports Edition Plus - $6,900
- Premium Sound System - $2,130
- Xenon Headlights - $2,930