Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Clk200K Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mercedes-Benz Clk200K Avantgarde C209 07 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1413 mm
|Length
|4643 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2135 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2094422T000012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Aluminium Trim
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $12,000
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,900
- Luxury Front Seats - $2,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Premium Package - $6,590
- Satellite Navigation - $3,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Television - $2,000
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000