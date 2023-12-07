WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Clk63
  4. Amg

2007 Mercedes-Benz Clk63 Amg C209 My07 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2007 Mercedes-Benz Clk63 Amg C209 My07 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Clk63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1715 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 354 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2093772F001234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany