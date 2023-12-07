WhichCar
2007 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 211 My07 Upgrade 6.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 211 My07 Upgrade 6.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4919 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2460 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 378 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2112772%000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany