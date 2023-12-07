Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 221 07 Upgrade 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|3165 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5215 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2180 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2690 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|340 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|830 Nm
|Makimum Power
|380 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2211762A000001
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $7,500