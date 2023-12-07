WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Sl
  4. 55 Amg

2007 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg R230 06 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible

2007 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg R230 06 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Sl News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1960 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2205 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 720 Nm
Makimum Power 380 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2304722F000014
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany