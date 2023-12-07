WhichCar
2007 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350 R171 07 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2007 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350 R171 07 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Slk 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4082 mm
Width 1788 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 263 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb1714562F012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany