Specifications for the 2007 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4) Gu Vi 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|5050 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|130 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|4
|CO2 Emissions
|408 g/km
|Green House
|1
|Green House Overall
|1.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|17.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tfsy61A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,060
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$100,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$104,160
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,600