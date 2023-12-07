Specifications for the 2007 Peugeot 307 Xs Hdi 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Peugeot 307 Xs Hdi 1.6 My06 Upgrade 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|4211 mm
|Width
|1757 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1360 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|4.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf33Cnfu%00000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,500