Specifications for the 2007 Peugeot 407. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Peugeot 407 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1568 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4815 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1763 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Vf36Jxfv%00012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $2,990
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $1,000