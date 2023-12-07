WhichCar
2007 Peugeot 607 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Peugeot 607 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2007 Peugeot 607. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4871 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg
Gcm 3660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 242 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf39Dxfxe00000001
Country Manufactured France