2007 Porsche Cayenne Turbo My07 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Porsche Cayenne Turbo My07 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2007 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1662 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2855 mm
Height 1694 mm
Length 4795 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2430 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 725 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 358 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Pass Side Luggage Area
Compliance Location Rear Centre Spare Wheel Well
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Pz8La00011
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700