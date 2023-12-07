WhichCar
2007 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 S/C My07 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 S/C My07 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2007 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 S/C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2880 mm
Height 1863 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 2009 mm
Kerb Weight 2619 kg
Gcm 6550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 433 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 376 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 291 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallmamc36A000000
Country Manufactured United Kingdom