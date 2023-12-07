WhichCar
2007 Renault Scenic Ii Dynamique J84 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2007 Renault Scenic Ii Dynamique J84 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 Renault Scenic Ii Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1514 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2685 mm
Height 1620 mm
Length 4259 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Jm050630600001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France