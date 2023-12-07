Specifications for the 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ewb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ewb 6.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1685 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|3820 mm
|Height
|1632 mm
|Length
|6084 mm
|Width
|1990 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|380 g/km
|Green House
|2
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5350
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|720 Nm
|Makimum Power
|338 kW
|Front Tyre
|265X790
|Rear Tyre
|265X790
|Front Rim Size
|265X540
|Rear Rim Size
|265X540
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Self Levelling, Upper Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sca1S68046Uh00234
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
