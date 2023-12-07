Specifications for the 2007 Skoda Roomster 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Skoda Roomster 1.6 5J 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1484 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2617 mm
|Height
|1607 mm
|Length
|4205 mm
|Width
|1684 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1725 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|153 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmbmd65J*7#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System