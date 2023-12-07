WhichCar
2007 Skoda Roomster 1.6 5J 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Skoda Roomster 1.6 5J 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Skoda Roomster 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1484 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2617 mm
Height 1607 mm
Length 4205 mm
Width 1684 mm
Kerb Weight 1210 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1725 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 153 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Tmbmd65J*7#123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Czech Republic