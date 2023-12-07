WhichCar
2007 Ssangyong Actyon A230 Limited C100 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Ssangyong Actyon A230 Limited C100 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2007 Ssangyong Actyon A230 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1745 mm
Length 4455 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1892 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 214 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kptd0B16S6P000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea