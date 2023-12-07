Specifications for the 2007 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Limited Q100 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|Length
|4965 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1854 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|830 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpada1Eks7P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers