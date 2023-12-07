WhichCar
2007 Ssangyong Korando 2.9L Diesel 2D Softtop

Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2480 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4330 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 605 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 8.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 258 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R15
Rear Tyre 235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kptm4C1Ds4P123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Ssangyong Korando pricing and specs

Elx 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,100
Ultimate (AWD) 5D Wagon 1.6L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $38,700
Ultimate 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $34,800
Ex 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $28,300
Elx 5D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $28,900