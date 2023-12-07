WhichCar
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Trekker Jb 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Trekker Jb 1.6L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Trekker. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4005 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1391 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 139 Nm
Makimum Power 73 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R16
Rear Tyre 225/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jsajta74V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan