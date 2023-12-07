WhichCar
2007 Toyota Corolla Ultima Zre152R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Toyota Corolla Ultima Zre152R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Toyota Corolla Ultima. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Jtnbu56E%01000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

