Specifications for the 2007 Toyota Hiace Commuter. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Toyota Hiace Commuter Trh223R My07 Upgrade 2.7L Petrol Bus
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|14
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Bus
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|3110 mm
|Height
|2285 mm
|Length
|5380 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|300 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|241 Nm
|Makimum Power
|111 kW
|Front Tyre
|195 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Left Hand Front Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtfsx22P300001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light Bus
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $800
- Metallic Paint - $300
Current Toyota Hiace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$53,886
|Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$52,636
|Lwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb Gl 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,886
|Lwb (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual + Double, RWD
|$48,886
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (4 Door) Barn Door 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Slwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$60,196
|Slwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$59,446
