WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Yaris
  4. Yrx

2007 Toyota Yaris Yrx Ncp91R 06 Upgrade 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2007 Toyota Yaris Yrx Ncp91R 06 Upgrade 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2007 Toyota Yaris Yrx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Yaris News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2460 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 3750 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1050 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 141 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R15
Rear Tyre 185/60 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Lower Centre Engbay
VIN Number Jtdkt923000001001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Yaris pricing and specs

Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $28,500
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $25,880
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $31,960
Sx 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,960
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $34,530
Zr 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $32,530
Zr Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,305
Zr Hybrid Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $35,305