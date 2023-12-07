WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Golf
  4. GT

2007 Volkswagen Golf GT 1K 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2007 Volkswagen Golf GT 1K 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2007 Volkswagen Golf GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Golf News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4204 mm
Width 1759 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kz6U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100