Specifications for the 2007 Volkswagen Golf Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1K My08 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1528 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1466 mm
|Length
|4216 mm
|Width
|1759 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Kz58123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,990
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $790
- Power Sunroof - $1,890
- Satellite Navigation - $2,990
- Xenon Headlights - $1,890
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590