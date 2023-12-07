WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Kombi
  4. 70C

2007 Volkswagen Kombi 70C 2.5L Petrol Van

2007 Volkswagen Kombi 70C 2.5L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 9
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2007 Volkswagen Kombi 70C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2920 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1060 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz70Z2H123466
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany