WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Passat
  4. 2.0T Fsi

2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Fsi 3C 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Fsi 3C 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T Fsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Passat News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2709 mm
Height 1517 mm
Length 4774 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1567 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs

206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD N/A
206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD N/A
206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $7