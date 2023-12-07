WhichCar
2007 Volvo S40 2.4 S My07 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2007 Volvo S40 2.4 S My07 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2007 Volvo S40 2.4 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4468 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1399 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Yv1Ms664242111223
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Belgium