WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. 147
  4. Ducati Corse

2008 Alfa Romeo 147 Ducati Corse 1.9L Diesel 3D Hatchback

2008 Alfa Romeo 147 Ducati Corse 1.9L Diesel 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Alfa Romeo 147 Ducati Corse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1512 mm
Tracking Rear 1509 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2546 mm
Height 1442 mm
Length 4223 mm
Width 1729 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar93700012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy