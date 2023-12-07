WhichCar
2008 Alfa Romeo GT Jts Selespeed 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2008 Alfa Romeo GT Jts Selespeed 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Selespeed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Alfa Romeo GT Jts Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2596 mm
Height 1355 mm
Length 4489 mm
Width 1763 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 207 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Transverse Control Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar93700012345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy