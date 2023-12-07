WhichCar
2008 Aston Martin Db9 My08 Upgrade 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2008 Aston Martin Db9 My08 Upgrade 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Aston Martin Db9 My08 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1318 mm
Length 4697 mm
Width 1875 mm
Kerb Weight 1760 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 421 g/km
Green House 1.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 17.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Scfac01Ax5Ga00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain