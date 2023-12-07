Specifications for the 2008 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Ambition 8P 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1523 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4283 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1995 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Px81123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,700
- Electric Top - $1,300
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Satellite Navigation - $5,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,350
- Xenon Headlights - $1,900
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100