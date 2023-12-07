Specifications for the 2008 Audi A5 3.2 Fsi S-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Audi A5 3.2 Fsi S-Line 8T 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic 8 Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4625 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1995 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,350
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,750
- Satellite Navigation - $5,800
- Sport Seats - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Sports Suspension - $650
- Television - $2,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200