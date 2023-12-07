WhichCar
2008 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro 4E 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2008 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro 4E 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2008 Audi A8 L 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3074 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5181 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 171 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R18
Rear Tyre 255/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Rear Air Suspension, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375