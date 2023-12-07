Specifications for the 2008 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro B7 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2648 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|4589 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|326 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7800
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Ex7A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
