2008 Audi Rs 4 Quattro B7 4.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2008 Audi Rs 4 Quattro B7 4.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2008 Audi Rs 4 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1517 mm
Tracking Rear 1517 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1391 mm
Length 4575 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 326 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7800
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 309 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8H97K123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

