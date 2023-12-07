WhichCar
2008 Audi Rs 6 Avant 4F 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2008 Audi Rs 6 Avant 4F 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2008 Audi Rs 6 Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2846 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4928 mm
Width 1889 mm
Kerb Weight 2025 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2655 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 333 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 426 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 45000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Wuazzz4Fx9N123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs 6 pricing and specs

Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $239,969
Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $251,000
Avant 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $219,600