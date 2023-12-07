Specifications for the 2008 BMW X5 4.8I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2008 BMW X5 4.8I E70 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1766 mm
|Length
|4854 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2785 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|299 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|261 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Eng Support
|VIN Number
|Wbafe820%0Lc12345
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $6,700
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $975
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Power Sunroof - $3,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,000
- Sports pack - $2,600
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Third Row Seats - $3,000
